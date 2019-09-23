MENU

Mumbai Crime: Mayank Tutorial owner killed by staffer in Ghatkopar

Updated: Sep 23, 2019, 07:29 IST | Suraj Ojha

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday at Ghatkopar East after Mayank finished classes

Mumbai Crime: Mayank Tutorial owner killed by staffer in Ghatkopar
This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Mayank Mandot, who runs the well-known 'Mayank Tutorial' was stabbed to death by an ex-staffer, Ganesh Pawar. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday at Ghatkopar East after Mayank finished classes.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh DCP zone 7 said, "Pawar was fired after an altercation overpayment." On Sunday, Mayank was getting ready to leave when Pawar went inside the premises, a tuition student said. The two then got into a heated argument and Pawar attacked Mayank with a chopper.

"People who heard the commotion called the cops," said a shopkeeper. The cops found Pawar standing with the chopper and Mayank lying on the floor. Kundalik Nigade, ACP (Ghatkopar), said "We rushed Mayank to Rajawadi hospital and he died around 8pm. Pawar, too, was injured in the attack and is hospitalised."

