Mumbai Crime: Media professional claims cops ignored his theft complaint

Malwani police have denied the incident

Amol Naik was returning home from work in an auto rickshaw in Malad, when he was robbed at knifepoint. Pic/Sameer Markande

A 40-year-old media professional who was robbed at knifepoint, has alleged that not only did the police not entertain his complaint, he was taken to Malwani police station and forced to sign an apology note, saying he called them without reason. Malwani police have denied the incident.

Amol Naik, who stays at Malad, was returning home from work in an auto rickshaw, when it was stopped just behind Infinity Mall around 1.30 am on Sunday. The driver fled with the vehicle immediately, said Naik, adding that two men with a knife who had stopped the rickshaw, took him to a secluded spot and threatened to kill him unless he gave his valuables. "I handed over my cash and credit card," said Naik.

Naik went home and called the police control room. He claimed they did not entertain him. He called again and they took down his address. However, when there was no response, he called and threatened to go to the media if they did not take action. "Then Malwani police sent a vehicle and took me to the police station," he said.

At the police station, he was asked to narrate what happened. Officials then asked him why he had come to Malwani as the incident happened in the jurisdiction of Goregaon police. "I was so fed up, that I apologised and wanted to leave," Naik said, adding he was forced to sign an apology.

Senior police inspector Deepak Phatangare of Malwani police station denied such an incident had taken place. He said, "We guide people who come to our police station properly. But we also take action against those who make fake calls."

Inputs by Samiullah Khan

