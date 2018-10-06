Mumbai Crime: Model booked for fashion designer mother's murder

crime

An officer privy to the investigation told mid-day that Lakshya had banged the head of his fashion designer mother in the wee hours of Thursday causing her immediate death

The Oshiwara police have booked 23-year-old model, Lakshya Lathar, in the death of his mother, Sunita Singh, on Thursday. An officer privy to the investigation told mid day that Lakshya had banged the head of his fashion designer mother in the wee hours of Thursday causing her immediate death.

"The mother and son were taking drugs together on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. At 3 am on Thursday, Lakshya picked up a fight with his mother after they ran short of the drug, amphetamine, popularly known as AMP. Initially, they had a heated argument that snowballed into fisticuffs between the two. In a moment of rage, Lakshya banged his mother's head against the wall of the washroom where Singh's body was found," said an officer from Oshiwara police station.

As Lakshya was high on drugs, he did not realise that his mother had died. Hence, he called a private ambulance to take her to a nearby hospital. But, on reaching the house, the ambulance staff refused to touch the body citing it as a 'legal-medico' case, the officer said.

Lakshya, told police that his mother used to do 'black magic' after the demise of his father, and used to take the advice of a baba. After killing his mother, Lakshya had called the Baba.

DCP Anil Kumbhare, with additional charge of zone 9, said, "Lakshya has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He pushed his mother which caused grievous injuries to her head leading her to her death." Senior PI Shailesh Pasalwad said, "Aaeshpriya Banerjee, Lakshya's live-in partner, has been made a witness in the case."

