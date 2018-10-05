Mumbai Crime: Woman Congress leader attacked with sharp object in Goregaon

crime

Unidentified attacker assaults Congress leader Madhvi Rane from behind and flees the scene. Rane is re recuperating in a private hospital in Goregaon

Madhvi Rane. Pics/ Samiullah Khan

A 58-year-old woman Congress leader Madhvi Rane was attacked by an unidentified person near her residence in Goregaon West. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on October 4, when she was on her way to her house from her office. According to sources, Rane was walking home after locking her office at Siddhartha Nagar circle, when someone attacked her from behind with a sharp object.

Hearing her screams, people nearby rushed to her help and took her to a nearby hospital where she is recuperating. The attacker fled the scene of the crime before he could be nabbed.

She is admitted in Tiwari Hospital in Goregaon West and according to the doctors, her condition is stable. Rane suspects that a local builder and a politician are responsible for the assault on her over a SRA project. So far, the police have no information about the attacker.

Madhvi Rane has contested in the corporation election and finished second behind BJP candidate Shrikala Pillai in the 2017 Brihanmumbai municipal corporation election.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam came to meet Rane, along with several Congress workers and demanded that the Goregaon police arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Police speak

The local police and the crime branch are investigating the case. The cops are checking the CCTV footage installed near the scene of the crime but so far have not got any leads about the accused. “We have registered the case under section 326 of IPC and investigation is on,” said a police official from the Goregaon police station.

