Mumbai Crime: Molester gets charged for touching child actor in 2017 case

Representational Image

The Sahar police have filed a charge sheet in a molestation case of an actor, a minor, who was allegedly molested in an aircraft by a co-passenger. In the charge sheet, the police have mentioned that on December 9, 2017, the actor was on her way to Mumbai from Delhi along with her mother. When the flight was airborne, the accused, who was sitting behind the actor, touched her inappropriately.

Later, she posted a video on her social media account and narrated her ordeal. The police recorded her statement and the accused, who was identified as Vikas Sachdeva, was arrested.

Sachdeva was later granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000. His lawyer, while seeking bail, had said that the police complaint lodged by the actor was an afterthought as she had not raised the issue with the cabin crew during the flight. He had also argued that the police had illegally detained Sachdeva before his arrest.

