Mumbai Crime: Mother tries to push teen into prostitution after sister earns big money

As elder daughter was earning big bucks in the flesh trade, woman from Rajasthan wanted to push younger girl into it, too



Representation pic

The Chembur police have arrested a 40-year-old woman who tried to push her 15-year-old daughter into prostitution. The police said the family, who came to the city recently from Rajasthan, is desperately poor. The woman has two daughters and her husband is a labourer back home. The elder daughter is 21 and was the first to come to the city sometime back. After she found work and a place to stay in Chembur, she was joined by her mother and sister.

The elder daughter soon started going out with customers from the bar and would pay the mother R10,000 a day. The woman then planned to push her younger daughter into the flesh trade, too, and police informers promptly let the cops know about it. The police then sent a dummy customer, through whom they arrested the woman. She has been booked under the prevention of immoral trafficking act (PITA) and also under the IPC.

The 21-year-old has been sent to a shelter home for women in Deonar while the minor has been sent to a children's home in Mankhurd. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Shahji Umap said they had arrested the mother and both girls were rescued.

