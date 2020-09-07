Mumbai Crime: Mirchi gang kingpin disguised as fruit seller arrested from Vile Parle

The Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for his arrest

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the leader of the infamous Mirchi gang which has been involved in several criminal incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to crime branch officials, the accused, identified as Akash Rajendra Singh alias Ashu (32), was hiding in the city and was selling fruits for the past six months in Mumbai's Vile Parle area. The accused was handed over to Uttar Pradesh police for further investigation.

The accused, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, had started his own gang which was called Mirchi gang. Last year, Singh allegedly shot dead a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh and also assassinated businessman Gaurav Chandel in Noida eight months ago.

The Uttar Pradesh police had launched a massive crackdown after it was learned that the Mirchi gang was involved in both the murders. During the manhunt, some of Singh's accomplices were arrested.

The UP police had informed Mumbai police that Singh is in Mumbai. Under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police Akbar Pathan, a team of inspector of police in charge Sunil Mane, Raees Sheikh, assistant inspectors Sharad Zine, Jayesh Keni and Ajit Chavan started the investigation.

After receiving information about Singh, the police conducted searches at various places including Kandivli, Jogeshwari and Vile Parle. Later, the police obtained information about Singh and arrested him from Vile Parle's Premnagar area.

Fearing an encounter by UP police, Singh had gone to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad. After staying there for a few days, he came to Mumbai six months ago. Disguised as a vendor, Singh started selling fruits in the Vile Parle area. He has been charged with 19 serious offenses. The Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for his arrest.

Speaking to mid-day, DCP Akbar Pathan said, "A total of 19 cases have been registered against Singh. He used to steal vehicles and carry out firing incidents. He had been hiding his identity in Mumbai for the last six months."

