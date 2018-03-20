Mumbai crime: MSRTC controller booked for repeatedly molesting female conductor

Mar 20, 2018, 20:50 IST | PTI

A controller with the state-run MSRTC from Vasai has been booked for allegedly repeatedly molesting a female conductor

Representational picture

A controller with the state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) from Vasai has been booked for allegedly repeatedly molesting a female conductor, police said today. As per the complaint, the accused rejected the leave of the victim and repeatedly molested her while she was on the job, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty) was registered last night, he said, adding a probe was on. Police have withheld the name of the accused.

