Mumbai Crime: NCB officials seize 50 kg of banned drugs

In a major crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai seized around 50 kg of pseudoephedrine drugs and arrested the mastermind, Kaluram Mahapure, 42, on Monday.

According to NCB, they received information that pseudoephedrine drugs were coming to Mumbai from Pune via a courier, which was supposed to be smuggled to Australia. Based on the tip-off, the teams conducted raids at a courier agency in Andheri and recovered 12 kg of pseudoephedrine drugs. The officers then tracked down the person who had sent the courier.

"Our teams reached Pune and nabbed the accused, Mahapure, and found 38 kg more of the drugs at his residence. We have brought him to Mumbai for further investigation," an officer said.

According to NCB officials, the total seizure is worth R50lakh. "These consignments were kept in household utensils such as jars, jugs and casseroles to avoid suspicion. Some of the utensils had special cavities made inside to hide the drugs," an officer said.

According to sources, the courier agency which was shipping the consignment was also on the NCB's radar."We are currently verifying if they were aware of drugs being smuggled through the consignments," the officer added.

According to NCB, pseudoephedrine is a drug of the phenethylamine and amphetamine chemical classes and can be used as a nasal/sinus decongestant, as a stimulant, or as a wakefulness-promoting drug in higher doses. The demand for these drugs is on the rise in foreign countries but is banned in India.

