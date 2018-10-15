Mumbai Crime: NIA seizes fake notes worth Rs 96,000 from Marol

crime

The NIA found that the duo had in possession 48 Fake Indian Currency Notes, all in denomination of Rs 2,000.

Representational Picture

Acting on a tip-off, the National investigating agency on Friday night, seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth at Rs 96,000 from at Marol, Andheri. The NIA, late in the night, intercepted two persons, Saddam Salim Hawaldar a resident of Mohili Village, Sakinaka and Fahad Naushad Chandiwala a resident of Kalina, Santacruz and found that they had in possession 48 Fake Indian Currency Notes, all in the denomination of Rs 2,000.



The officials said that they had information that the two were supposed to sell the FICN at Marol when they were nabbed near Indo Saigon Industrial Estate by the NIA team.

The NIA has registered a case, with the MIDC police station under Indian Penal code sections (IPC) 489 C - Possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes, 489 D - Making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes and under section 34 - Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

The agency is further probing from where the notes were procured and if they had circulated fake notes in the past.

