Mumbai Crime: Now, Sajid Khan's name has come up in T20 betting case

Sajid Khan

After producers Murad Khetani, Parag Sanghvi and Arbaaz Khan, now, another name from Bollywood, that of filmmaker Sajid Khan, has cropped up in the T20 betting case. Sonu Jalan, the top bookie arrested, mentioned Sajid Khan as another high-profile celebrity who placed bets on the league's matches, with him.

Senior inspector Pradeep Sharma said, "Jalan told the Thane police that Sajid Khan, brother of renowned choreographer Farah Khan, used to place bets with him seven years ago." The police said they are investigating whether he is involved. Officers said Sanghvi will be summoned on Wednesday for his statement. So far, Arbaaz Khan, Murad Khetani and Sameer Buddha have recorded their statements, which will be used as witness statements.

The police have also recorded the statement of Jalan's punters, who too are accused in the case. They were identified as Kolkata junior, Chirag Vallabh, Munir Khan, Kiran Malla and Dilip Ludhani.

Former cop's brother grilled

Sameer, brother of former policeman Sohail Buddha, was called to investigate about his Honda City car, which Jalan uses. Sharma said, "Sameer Buddha became friends with Jalan long back, because of his brother Sohail, who introduced them. Sameer was never into betting, but when a case was filed against Jalan in 2012, he approached him (Sameer) and said he was leaving the betting business and wanted to start something else. In 2014, they started Victor Overseas Auto Spareparts in Vasai.

To travel from home to the office, Sameer bought a car, which he sold to Jalan in 2015 but it was transferred on paper." Sameer appeared before officers of the Anti-Extortion Cell, who questioned him and Jalan together. CBI officers also interrogated Jalan in the 2012 case.

Digging old links

Sharma said, "Sameer said they faced some losses in business due to Jalan's negligence, because of which they stopped it in 2016. But they were in contact with each other. Jalan was Sohail's informer, because of which those two were also in contact with each other. "We are yet to get information about the Rs 2-crore transaction that happened between Sohail and Jalan. If needed, we will call Sohail for questioning."

