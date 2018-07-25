Mumbai Crime: One-eyed child molester will never leave jail alive

Soon after his third conviction, the court allowed additional charges to be filed against under Section 376 E of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5P of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Ayaz Mohammed Ansari

The notorious one-eyed child molester, Ayaz Mohammed Ansari, is now looking at either the death penalty or rotting in jail till the end of his days.

Soon after his third conviction, the court allowed additional charges to be filed against under Section 376 E of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5P of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Section 376 E is applied to repeat sexual offenders, and calls for either capital punishment or imprisonment for the remainder of the convict's life.

Ansari, who allegedly molested at least 14 children, was convicted on Friday for raping and performing unnatural sex on a 13-year-old girl in Sion. This was the third conviction for Ansari, who has at least 11 more cases against him.

Soon after his conviction, special public prosecutor Geeta Naval Sharma filed an application for the death penalty to be applied against him. "The accused is a habitual molester, so he should receive maximum punishment, that is death penalty. The judge will decide whether he is to get death penalty or imprisonment till death," said Sharma.

