Mumbai Crime: One held for threatening builder to 'return' sold property

The Vasai police have arrested one of three accused, who first tried to scare a land purchaser, Lisbon Colaco, into returning the property by filing a false civil suit in court, and later criminally intimidated him and his family members. The arrest comes on the direction of the Vasai district court which was approached by the complainant, Colaco, a builder, when there was no development in the investigation of the case due to the lockdown, and he learnt the accused were trying to secure anticipatory bail.

Colaco purchased 3.75 acres land for Rs 3 crore in Vasai from Joseph Miranda in 2011. But he claimed Miranda's grandsons — Avian and Archie Julius Silveria — along with a local goon, Sabrealam Shehzad Khan, are trying to scare his family into returning the property to them.



Sabrealam Khan was arrested

The intimidation starts

"At the behest of Khan, the Silveria brothers managed to influence Miranda's wife, Annie, to file a civil suit against me in 2016, but couple of years later, the court gave an order in my favour," Colaco said.

"Then the trio hatched a plan to criminally intimidate me. The 3.75 acre land, surrounded by a boundary wall, is manned by security personnel and CCTV cameras are also installed for electronic surveillance. On November 5, 2016, the trio – Silveria brothers and Khan – forcefully entered the property with other men, and had liquor and snacks," Colaco said. "I approached Vasai police station with digital evidence and an FIR for trespassing was registered against the trio but no arrest was made," he added.



Avian (left ) and Archie Silveria's grandfather had sold the land to Lisbon Colaco

When they learnt that a case has been registered against them, the trio approached court to seek bail. "Though the trio did not get any relief from the court, the cops did not arrest either of them. Since then the trio have been trying to threaten me in the names of local politicians and musclemen," Colaco added.

"On March 7, 2020, the trio again entered my property and had liquor and snacks with their friends. I again approached Vasai police with the digital evidence and a second FIR was registered for house trespassing against the trio. But, again, no arrest was made," Colaco said.

Daughter threatened

A couple of days later, when Colaco's daughter Olivia was returning from office, the trio accused stalked her and threatened her with dire consequences if the property was not returned to them. "On March 9 I got down at Naigaon railway station and took my Scooty to reach home. But the trio intercepted me en route and made indecent gestures. They also told me that my father will be booked and sent behind the bars if the property is not returned to them," Olivia told mid-day.

"I got so scared that I sped up my bike, reached home, and narrated my ordeal to my parents. We registered another FIR that was later transferred to Manikpur police station for further investigation," she added.

There was no development in the investigation of the case due to the lockdown, said Colaco and added, "But the threats and harassment did not stop. Then we learnt that the accused have pleaded for anticipatory bail. So we approached the court with all the documentary and electronic evidence against them." After arguments from both sides, additional sessions judge, Vasai district court Mahesh S Lone on October 29 directed Vasai police to arrest Khan and gave conditional bail to the Silveria brothers.

