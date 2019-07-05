Mumbai Crime: One of the four accused in gold theft worth Rs. 6.60 crore arrested from Agra

crime

A team of Mumbai police camped in Agra for 13 days to get a clue about the absconding accused. Post which they managed to arrest one of the accused and brought him to Mumbai

Representational Picture

On June 30, 2019, a team of Mumbai police arrested one of the four accused, who was involved in the theft of 20 kg gold worth Rs. 6.60 crore, from Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. The 25-year-old accused identified as Dharmendra Parmar alias Alok is the brother of main accused Abhishek who used to work as a loader in a logistics company Brink's India. The LT Marg police have managed to recover 13kg gold worth Rs 4.50 crore from Alok's possession.

The police brought Parmar to Mumbai where he was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court that has remanded him into police custody till July 6. On June 19, 2019, four men including Abhishek decamped with the box of 20 kg gold which was being transported from a private company to the Bank of India branch located in Zaveri Bazaar.

"The mastermind Abhishek is yet to be arrested. It was Abhishek who had hatched the plan of theft when he went to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. He had told his accomplices including his brother Alok regarding how the large cache of gold is transported and also informed them about the loopholes in the security system," said the source.

The source further added, "After returning to Mumbai, Abhishek and his accomplices managed to execute their nefarious plan in the heist of yellow metal worth Rs. 6.60 crore dodging gun-toting security personnel and other loaders at the crime scene on June 19 afternoon."

After the incident took place, Brink's India company officials reached LT Marg police station and registered the case against Abhishek and his accomplices, who had come to Mumbai just to commit the crime. Senior police officers including the additional commissioner of police (south region) Nishit Mishra formed a team of cops and one team was dispatched to Agra where the cops camped there for 13 days to get a clue about the absconding accused.

"After committing the crime, the four accused had returned to their hometown but they were street smart to keep changing their locations between Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan states to get jurisdictional benefits to evade police," the source from Mumbai police told mid-day.

The senior police officers of LT Marg police station are tight-lipped to share the matter as the remaining accused are still at large. Further investigations are underway.

