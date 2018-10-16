Mumbai crime: Pervert arrested for molesting school girl on Mumbai Central foot overbridge

crime

CCTV footage nails the culprit. Incident takes place in broad daylight, highlighting the need for more security in and around Mumbai local train stations

A middle-aged person was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for molesting a minor school girl at the foot overbridge (FOB) of Mumbai Central station. The accused has been identified as Paramjeet Singh, a 47-year-old resident of Reti Bandar in Mumbai.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday 12 October. The accused was arrested after the police traced him with the help of video footage.

CCTV nails the culprit

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the FOB. In the footage, the survivor and her friend are seen chatting on the FOB, when the accused, identified as Singh walks towards them carrying two bags, he keeps the bags down, approaches the girls and touches the survivor inappropriately. He then nonchalantly picks up the bags and walks away as if nothing happened.

Shocked by the incident, the girls narrated the episode to their relatives who then informed the police. The cops examined the CCTV footage to identify the culprit and arrested him. An FIR has been registered and the accused has been charged under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates