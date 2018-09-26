Watch video: Woman steals mobile-phone from Mulund shop

crime

Accused picks up a mobile worth over Rs 22,000 and quickly slips it inside her bag before anyone notices. The entire incident was caught on CCTV footage

An unidentified woman was caught on camera stealing a mobile phone from a store in Mulund, a suburb in the north-east of Mumbai. The theft took place on 24 September at Neel Telecom located at Sai Classic VP Marg in Mulund East.

The owner Prakash Lohar came to know about the incident when the shop helpers who were cleaning the racks found a mobile phone missing. When Lohar checked the CCTV footage he saw that a woman had picked up a box containing Samsung A6 mobile, which is worth Rs 22,320 and hid it inside her bag.

The local police investigating the case are yet to identify the culprit.

