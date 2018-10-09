Mumbai Crime: Police arrest man who cheated foreigners by posing as British national

crime

A 51-year-old man has been arrested by the Azad Maidan police for cheating foreign nationals in the city. The accused, Robinhood or Greenwill, used to target foreigners who were unaccompanied by a guide or Indian friend.

An officer said, "Robin used to visit Gateway of India, Marine Drive, the Museum and other areas in south Mumbai where foreigners generally hang out at. He would approach them as a guide and then spin a yarn about being a British national and advocate. He would then tell them he had lost all his documents after he came to India." He would also add a sob story about his ailing father at Bombay Hospital, for whom he needed to pay a certain amount or the doctors will not operate. If the victim gives him money, he would give them his phone number and email ID and disappear.

He had recently conned a Chinese national at Marine Drive out of Rs 60,000. He then ran away to Goa. "Robin is resident of Goa and used to visit Mumbai to cheat tourists," said an officer. Last week, a team under API Ravindra Mohite went to Goa to arrest them. Senior inspector Vasant Wakhare of Azad Maidan police, said, "We are investigating."

