Mumbai Crime: Police arrests main accused in 20 kg drug seizure case

On New Year Eve, the Amboli Police busted a drug haul which was supposed to be supplied in high profile parties across the city.

The Amboli police on Tuesday arrested the main accused in the 20 kg ephedrine seizure case. On New Year's Eve, the Amboli police seized 20 kg ephedrine worth Rs 3 crore from Jogeshwari. Two people were arrested earlier. Now, Amboli police have also nabbed the main accused in the case.

The accused has been identified as Shankar Narsaiyya Madderla (49), who is the owner of Venus chemical and drugs Pvt Ltd, based in Karnataka. He was arrested from Hyderabad by the team lead by PI Daya Nayak. Before this, in 2013, the accused was arrested for possessing 250 kg ephedrine which was seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Both of them had previous records of supplying drugs for high profile parties. One of them was a class 4 custom officer who was fired in 2013 after he was found smuggling drugs. Cops believed that this is a gang which mostly operates for big events, especially New Year.

The accused, who were arrested earlier, have been identified as Mohammed Ismail Gulamhusaind, 45, who hails from Hyderabad and Dayanand Manik Muddanar, 32, who was a resident of Vasai.

An officer from Amboli Police said, "The accused arrested from Hyderabad has supplied drugs to the accused who have already been arrested earlier. We are probing as to where the drugs were supposed to be delivered. The accused has been arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act."

