Salman Khan death threats: Mumbai Police to beef up security for Race 3 actor

The gangster was recently arrested by the Haryana Police

In a shocking turn of events, the Mumbai Police have beefed up the security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after they received information from the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police that gangster Sampat Nehra was working on killing the star. The gangster was recently arrested by the Haryana Police.

As per the Haryana Police, the gangster had performed a recce of the actor’s movements and was planning to execute the murder over the past few months. The gangster was arrested in Hyderabad and is a sharpshooter with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang of Rajasthan reported Hindustan Times.

A senior police official from Mumbai Police confirmed that they have beefed up police cover around Salman Khan’s home in Bandra west. In a statement, he said, “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan.”

The official also added that no personal bodyguards have been provided to the star as yet as they are still assessing the threat perception.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had threatened to kill the star over the Black Buck case in January and is one of the most notorious gangs of Rajasthan. They have a number of cases registered against them in the Punjab and Haryana belt.

