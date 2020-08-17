Mumbai Crime: Police bust hookah party at hotel in Jogeshwari, 97 booked

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Sunday booked 97 people for allegedly organising and attending an illegal hookah party during lockdown at a hotel in Jogeshwari. According to police officials, 65 men, 28 women, one manager, and three waiters were present on the premise during the party. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid at 3.30 am on Sunday.

The Oshiwara police raided the Bombay Brute Lounge and Dance Bar night where a crowd of over 100 people were found drinking, smoking hookahs and dancing to loud music, violating pandemic norms.

According to investigations, the hotel authorities had allegedly solicited the customers for the party, claiming it had reopened, although such eateries, pubs or clubs have been barred from resuming operations in view of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwarapolice station, said, "When we entered, loud music was on, and people were busy consuming liquor and hookahs. Some patrons were found dancing to the blaring music."

All the 97 people were booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 2 and 3 of the Pandemic Act.

