Mumbai Crime: Police constable booked for raping, cheating interior designer from Ghatkopar

The Mumbai police on Thursday registered an FIR against a 42-year-old police constable for allegedly raping and cheating a Ghatkopar-based interior designer. The incident came to light after the police received a written application that the accused had sexually assaulted the 40-year-old complainant on multiple occasions on the pretext of marrying her.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, senior inspector Suhas Kamble from Pant Nagar police station said, "We have registered the offence and are investigating the matter. The accused has not been arrested yet."

Nearly a year ago, when the complainant delivered his child, the constable told her that he was already married. He also said that he could not marry her because if he did, the police department would sack him for consummating two marriages. In her complaint, the woman claimed that the accused told her that he would divorce his wife and marry her, but didn't do so.

The woman alleged that the constable asked her not to disclose to anyone that the child is his and that it was a test tube baby. It was then that the woman approached the police. Police officials said that the constable also holds a post in Brihanmumbai Police Karmchari Pagardar Sahakari Patsanstha.

In her written statement to the police, the complainant said that she met the accused in 1998 while working at a private company in Andheri. Over time their friendship turned into love and he promised her that he would marry her.

"He also introduced her to two developers and asked her to undertake their interior decoration work. The accused used her expertise as a designer and earned money but didn’t pay her anything." the complaint stated. The victim further alleged that the accused took money from her multiple times on various pretexts and owed her around Rs 87 lakh.

The Pant Nagar police have booked the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

