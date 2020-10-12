Mumbai crime: Police crack Vasai ATM theft case, recovers money; accused on the run

The Waliv police on Sunday claimed to have solved the theft case of Rs 10.92 lakh from DCB bank ATM in Vasai. The police also said that they have recovered the stolen amount, but the accused is on the run.

During the investigation, they found the CCTV footage from the scene. “We checked the CCTV footage and inquired about the accused in surrounding areas. Finally, we got the clue about his whereabouts in Vasai,” said a police officer.

Mumbai Crime: Rs 10.92 Lakh Stolen From DCB Bank ATM In Vasai

However, the house of the accused was locked. The police broke open the door and searched the house. “We found the money kept in a bag. It was the same bag in which he was seen taking the money from the ATM in the CCTV footage,” added the police official.

During the probe, it was found that the accused has a criminal history of theft. It was also learnt that he previously worked with the CMS info system as a loader and was fully aware of when the company officials used to visit ATMs to load and unload the money.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

“After committing the crime, he was staying in his maternal uncle's house. When the police team reached his maternal uncle's house in the same locality, he escaped,” said another police official.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news