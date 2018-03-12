Mumbai Crime: Police detain suspected 'black magic man' in Malad

Malwani police investigate why the Malad resident, who was tasked with finding renters for a commercial godown, dug a pit on the premises and put articles used for performing pooja inside



The red cloth, and garlands and other prayer items, on the godown floor, which has been dug up

The Malwani police have detained the friend of an estate agent over suspicion of black magic. The man had been told to find renters for a commercial godown; however, the property's owner found a six-foot deep pit dug inside with articles used for performing pooja strewn about.

The police, who are yet to file a case, have detained Malad resident Anand Koli and are questioning him to find out the reason the godown was found in such a state. Initial questioning has revealed Koli used to have regular fights with his wife. The police are probing further to ascertain a motive.

Mystery in godown

Officers said the godown belongs to Damein Desa, also a Malad resident, who had asked a local estate agent to find a renter for that property. The agent had passed on the job to Koli, giving him the key of the godown; Desa used to ask Koli daily whether he had found a renter. On Saturday evening, when Desa came to the godown, he was shocked to see a concrete structure built inside. It even had a door, which had to be broken down.

A red cloth was spread on the ground with garlands and other prayer items lying next to it. The police were called; they removed the red cloth and found the pit filled with sand. The sand was removed over the suspicion that something might be buried inside, but nothing was found.

