Mumbai Crime: Police see thieves in the act, give chase, nab duo

The arrested accused were identified as Devesh Bhujbal, 19, and Ehtasham Shaikh, 19, residents of Malwani. The third accused escaped taking advantage of the night



The duo were produced in a court and remanded in judicial custody

The Malad police caught two habitual offenders while patrolling, when they were trying to flee after snatching a mobile phone from a person sleeping on the footpath, in the wee hours of Monday.

The arrested accused were identified as Devesh Bhujbal, 19, and Ehtasham Shaikh, 19, residents of Malwani. The third accused escaped taking advantage of the night. Police sources said API B Raut and PSI Sudhir Chavan were patrolling at night with other staff. Around 2:30 am near Liberty Garden, they saw three youths roaming near people who were sleeping on the footpath. They began to observe them. They saw one of the trio pick a mobile phone from a sleeping person.

They then started running. Police chased and managed to stop them near Liberty Hotel, said a police officer. They caught two accused while the third escaped. During inquiry it was revealed that the trio were habitual offenders. They were involved in a burglary and were released on bail from Thane jail just seven days back.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates