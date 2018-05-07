Mumbai Crime: Powai school transport manager booked for molestation

The woman approached cops in April-end, alleging she was molested by Rajesh Marathe, 55



Representational Image

The Powai police are probing a molestation case against the transport manager of a Powai-based school after a 43-year-old bus attendant alleged he harassed her thrice.

The woman approached cops in April-end, alleging she was molested by Rajesh Marathe, 55. She said she has been working with the school for the last three years, and in the last four months, Marathe touched her inappropriately thrice during work hours. Based on her statement, the police registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and began investigating.

Repeat offender

The complainant told mid-day that two months ago, Marathe touched her inappropriately twice, but she didn't complain to anyone. One of the times was when she was busy taking children to the school bus for the home drop. Marathe, who sat at the premises, would often come down during the pick-up and drop times.

The woman confided in a colleague, and to her surprise, found out Marathe had touched many women employees inappropriately. When he repeated the offence recently on the complainant, she decided to tell the school and lodge a complaint.

Accused suspended

Senior inspector Anil Pophale said a case has been registered. Marathe has moved court for anticipatory bail. A police source said he has assured co-operation in the probe. General manager of the school told mid-day, "We are committed to ensuring security of our staff and children. The school does not tolerate such behaviour."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates