Mumbai Crime: Pregnant woman gang raped by three in Kurla and Valsad

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 10-week pregnant woman had a miscarriage after she was allegedly gang-raped by three-men in Kurla and Valsad. The woman, who hails from Bhopal, came to Mumbai after she was lured with a job offer as a beautician in Bandra by the main accused Shubham Jadhav, 23.

"The survivor befriended Jadhav while playing PUBG," said sub-Inspector Priyamvada Singh attached to Goutam Nagar police station in Bhopal. "After Jadhav offered her a job in Mumbai, she left her house on September 30 and reached Dadar railway station. He even came to receive her at Dadar station and from there he took her to a hotel in Kurla," Singh said.

The survivor told mid-day that Jadhav spiked her food and she fell unconscious. "After dinner, I quickly lost consciousness. When I woke up, Jadhav was sitting in front of me and I had no clothes on. When I asked him to leave, he showed me a video that he had recorded and threatened to make it viral if I spoke about it to anyone," she said. According to the FIR, on October 1, Jadhav took her to Valsad. The next day October 2, Jadhav's friends Gaurav Kulkarni and Shrawan also allegedly raped her.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, her husband had started looking for her and registered a missing person case. Bhopal cops tracked her to Valsad. But, when they tried calling her, Jadhav saw the call and immediately set her free after raping her multiple times. She was soon reunited with her husband. "But she did not say anything about the gang-rape. She approached us recently and narrated her ordeal," Singh added."Vinoba Bhave Nagar cops are currently investigating the matter but no arrest has been made so far," said senior inspector Rajesh Pawar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates