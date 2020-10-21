Mumbai Crime: Pregnant woman loses unborn child after man kicks her in stomach over repayment of Rs 10,000

The Versova police arrested a 45-year-old cable operator for allegedly sexually and physically assaulting a 21-year-old woman, who was two-month pregnant. According to the police, the woman lost her unborn child after the accused allegedly kicked her in the stomach over repayment of Rs 10,000.

Also Read: Two men enter Vasai home, click pregnant woman's semi-nude photos

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the woman's husband and the accused knew each other. The woman had borrowed Rs 10,000 from the accused for personal reasons but was unable to return the money within the given time. On October 15, the accused called her and asked her to meet him near Asma Hospital in Andheri.

Versova police officer said that when the woman, along with her two-year-old child, met the accused near the hospital, he took her to a Mhada building in Andheri (West). "The accused asked a woman, who was present in the house, to take care of the child and took the victim to another room. The accused then threatened her and asked her to return the money. He then sought sexual favours if the woman was unable to repay the money," a police officer said.

The officer added, "The accused then sexually assaulted her. When the woman tried to escape, he physically assaulted her and kicked her in the stomach. The woman started bleeding and was taken to a hospital where the doctor informed that she has lost her child."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Later, the victim told her husband about the assault, post which they approached the Versova police and lodged a complaint. A case was filed under Sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news