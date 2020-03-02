Mumbai Crime: Two men enter Vasai home, click pregnant woman's semi-nude photos

The Vasai Manickpur police have booked two unidentified men for forcibly entering a house, pushing a 25-year-old woman, who is five-months pregnant, and clicking her semi-nude photos on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman teaches at a coaching class in Vasai and was alone at home when the incident occurred.

In her statement to the police, the woman said when the doorbell rang, she saw two unidentified men at her door who were asking about her husband. When she said that he was out for work, they forcibly entered the house and pushed her. She lost her balance and fell and her night gown slipped above her waist. Police said during this time, one of the two accused took out his mobile phone and clicked her photo in a semi-nude state and fled.

The woman called her husband, who then informed a friend and came to the wife's rescue. They then approached the police station and filed a complaint. The accused have been booked under section 354b of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are on.

