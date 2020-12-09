Mumbai Crime: Prostitution racket busted, 4 models including Tollywood actress rescued

The Mira-Bhayander police on Monday busted a prostitution racket and rescued four models including a south Indian film actress. Two pimps were also arrested during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, DCP Amit Kale Zone-1 from Mira-Bhayander formed a special squad under the supervision of senior inspector Kailash Barve of Nagaya Nagar police station and laid a trap near Ghavgi Dongar village at Uttan.

Police said that six women came in two cars. Two of them came out and started talking to the dummy customer. After the negotiation rate was finalised, the two women took 2 lakh from him.

"As the accused lady took the amount, we caught the duo. The four women sitting in another car were also taken into custody. During the interrogation, it was revealed that they all are models and a few of them have worked in many Tollywood films, " a police officer said.

The police found that the accused used to trap innocent women by luring them with money on the pretext of getting work and pushed them into the prostitution business.

"We have booked and arrested the duo under section 370 and 34 of IPC including the section 4, 5 Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. They were produced before the court and have been remanded in police custody. The four women rescued have been sent to Women's Correctional Home," said PSI Satish Nikam from Uttan police station.

