Mumbai Crime: Robber rapes minor girl in Bandra home, steals cash, jewellery worth Rs 51,000

An 11-year-old, Std V student was allegedly raped by a robber who barged into her house in Bandra (East) on Monday when her father was at work and her mother was out shopping. The accused is in his late 20s, said a source.

When the girl's mother returned home, she found the girl lying on the floor with her hands and legs tied. After she untied her daughter, she found out about what had happened. The girl and her mother registered a complaint with Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station. A case under stringent sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unknown person.

"The girl was alone at home when the man entered her house. Before taking cash and jewellery worth '51,000, he raped the girl and later tied her hands and legs," the source at BKC police station said. An officer said three teams had been formed to nail the accused. "The girl's medical report in connection with the matter is still awaited," an officer said. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone 8 Anil Kumbhare refused to comment, calling the matter 'highly sensitive'.

