Mumbai Crime: Robber who chased GRP constable with chopper in hand arrested

The Wadala government railway police (GRP) arrested a 26-year-old robber for chasing a constable with a chopper. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place a week ago when the accused chased the constable from Wadala station to Kasaiwada in Kurla.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajendra Pal, senior inspector of Wadala GRP, said the incident took place when constable Kishor Partole (29) was on patrolling duty at Wadala railway station and he noticed a robber moving towards platform number 4 at the station. The constable identified the accused Mohammed Sayyed Shaikh from several CCTV videos. Partole, who was in civil attire, began following Shaikh, however, the accused noticed him.

"Partole did not even have time to react when Shaikh pulled out a chopper from his pocket and pounced on him," SI Pal said. Upon noticing a chopper in the accused's hand, Partole ran across the platform and hopped on a train moving towards Kurla as commuters stared in shock. Shaikh too managed to board the train.

"Shaikh realised that Partole would shout for help as the train approached Kurla station and hence jumped onto the tracks. This time, Partole started chasing Shaikh, but lost him near Kasaiwada," Pal added. The GRP then registered an offence against Shaikh and launched a manhunt for him.

"We traced a mobile phone that Shaikh was seen stealing a few days ago on a CCTV footage and tracked the phone to a resident of Titwala. The resident, who had bought the stolen mobile phone, knew Shaikh and gave us his address," inspector Pal said.

Although the police got his address, they were unable to arrest Shaikh from his house and thus they laid a trap in Kurla and Wadala. On Monday, Shaikh was arrested from Kasaiwada for trying to attack a constable and in possession of a weapon.

