Mumbai Crime: Robbers spray red chilli powder; flee with jewelry worth Rs 79 lakh

The robbers after looting the jeweler, threw the knife at the crime scene and flew away with gold jewelry worth 70 lakh on a busy road in Mumbai

Two robbers sprayed red chilli powder and looted gold jewellery worth Rs. 79 lakh on Saturday evening on a busy road in Mumbai. The victim was also knifed by the robbers who fled from the crime scene after mob started to gather hearing the victim's scream for help.

The incident took place near Wadacha naka, which comes under the jurisdiction of NM Joshi Marg and the incident took place between 8:15 and 8:30pm. The zonal deputy commissioner of police Abhinash Kumar confirmed the incident and said the case has been registered.

"The two robbers accosted the victim who was carrying gold jewellery worth Rs. 79 lakh. The victim has got cut marks on his hand during the scuffle with the robbers," said Pandit Thorat, senior inspector of NM Joshi Marg police station.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctors have discharged him after administering him the first aid, added Thorat who withheld the name of victim. "The robbers threw the knife at the crime scene. We have recovered the assault weapon which will be sent to forensic lab in Kalina to trace the finger print," said another officer at police station.

The cops are scrutinising the CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene. No arrest has been made so far. The crime branch is also conducting parallel investigation.

