Mumbai Crime: Shiv Sena worker commits suicide at his home in Thane

A local Shiv Sena worker committed suicide at his house at Bhiwandi in the district today, police said. Shravan Kumar Martha, aged around 30, hanged himself from the ceiling of his house this evening, police said.

Martha had contested the recent civic elections unsuccessfully and was reportedly depressed, though the exact reason for his extreme step was yet to be ascertained. He was a vibhag-pramukh in the local Shiv Sena unit.

