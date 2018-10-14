Mumbai Crime: Six arrested in ATM card cloning case

crime

The gang was involved in at least 40 offences registered in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant said on Friday

Representational Image

With the arrest of six men including a foreign national, the Mumbai police claim to have busted a gang which allegedly 'cloned' debit or credit cards, and withdrew money from ATMs or used the card details for shopping.

The gang was involved in at least 40 offences registered in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant said on Friday. The police have arrested Kasturiram Solanki, 30, a shop owner in Ratnagiri. Others arrested include Madankumar Sundesa, 33, and Chandansing Rao, 23, from Rajasthan, Ramesh Chandran, 31, from Tamil Nadu, Dipak Gehlot, 33, from Thane and Colovolo Hakim alias Ayo Rafiu Audigun, 48, from an African country.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever