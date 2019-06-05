Mumbai Crime: South Mumbai youth arrested for knocking down carpenter granted bail

crime

The accused was granted bail at Rs 15, 000 and his blood samples were sent in order to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the incident

Representational Picture

Chaitya Lalit Adani, a diamond merchant's son, who was arrested for allegedly killing a carpenter after running his Mercedes E350 into him near Mahalaxmi Racecourse on June 3 night, was granted bail on Tuesday. Chaitya's bail was set at Rs 15, 000.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the police said that Chaitya's blood samples have been sent for tests in order to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the accident. A son of a diamond merchant, Chaitya Adani resides at Malabar Hill and was heading in the direction of Mahalaxmi station when he knocked down the deceased Rajendra Prasad Ram, who was crossing KK Road.

Besides Ram, two other people sustained minor injuries in the accident. Ram was declared dead when brought to Nair Hospital while the other two were discharged after receiving treatment.

In another incident, two policemen were killed when a speeding luxury car hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on June 2, 2019. The accident took place on the night of June 1 in Fatehganj on the Lucknow-Delhi road. Sub-inspector Rajveer Singh (45) and head constable Rajneesh Kumar (35) died on the spot after the speeding car hit their motorcycle near a roadside eatery, the police said.

Anand Sharma, the car driver, was immediately taken into custody and a case was registered against him.

In another incident, a man and his pregnant wife were killed in a road accident when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The couple was on their way to a hospital when the speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Gundewadi village.

While the man died on the spot, his wife, who received serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment. The deceased were identified as Yogesh Ganesh Bodkhe (25) and Pooja Yogesh Bodkhe (22) were residents of Janphel Misal village in Bhokardan tehsil. The truck driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections, he added.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates