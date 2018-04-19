Mumbai Crime: Stealing sisters who used to steal from locked flats out behind bars

They used to take a little girl (she is the daughter of one of them) along, dress up decently, and recce housing societies and then steal from locked flats using duplicate keys



Representational Image

Acting on a tip-off, the Vanrai police arrested two sisters for thefts on Tuesday. They used to take a little girl (she is the daughter of one of them) along, dress up decently, and recce housing societies and then steal from locked flats using duplicate keys.

They were charged with a house breaking theft (HBT) in Goregaon in 2017. They stole cash and jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from the flat. Police said the two, Sujata, 28, and Sarika, 26, Sakat are part of a gang. Senior police inspector Jyostna Rasam said, "The two sisters are record criminals and they are being questioned further."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates