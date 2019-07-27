Search

Mumbai Crime: Stone flung at train hits guard right on the head

Updated: Jul 27, 2019, 07:42 IST | Suraj Ojha

The GRP Vashi has registered a case against an unknown person under sections of the IPC and the Railway Act

The guard, RK Yadav, was hit at a spot just before Vashi creek bridge

An on-duty guard was injured after a stone flung at the train caught him on the forehead at Mankhurd on Friday. The guard, RKYadav, who began to bleed profusely, was immediately given first aid at the railway station and later rushed to Byculla hospital.

"The spot was just before the Vashi creek bridge from Vashi to Mankhurd. There is no residential area on both sides of the track where Yadav was hit with a stone. There is only a creek there," said an officer.

"We have jointly deployed a team in that area to nab the culprit under the supervision of Assistant Security Commissioner. We are also collecting information to detect the case as soon as possible," the officer added.

