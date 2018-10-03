Mumbai Crime: Tak-tak gang duo arrested for stealing laptop

crime

During the investigation the cops picked up Sharad Kumar Servai, a tak-tak gang member, from Kharghar and interrogated him. He revealed that Vishu Mudliyar and Saranraj Mudliyar were involved in the theft

Representation picture

Almost six months after two members of tak-tak gang broke the window of a car and stole a laptop, the MRA cops arrested them on Monday when another member revealed during interrogation that the duo was involved in the incident. Police sources said on April 3, 2018, Shobha Tenwala, South Asia director of a renowned bag manufacturing company, was busy shopping at a store in South Mumbai while his driver was waiting in her car parked nearby.

When Tenwala returned to the car, she realised that her laptop, which was kept on the backseat, was missing. She immediately approached the police and filed a complaint. On being questioned, her driver told the cops that while he was sitting in the car, a person knocked on his window and said that a 10-rupee note was lying outside.

Cops suspect that when he opened the door to check, the duo might have stolen the laptop, as it was the modus operandi followed by the tak-tak gang. On checking the CCTV camera located at the spot, the cops spotted three people near the car.

During investigation the cops picked up Sharad Kumar Servai, a tak-tak gang member, from Kharghar and interrogated him. He revealed that Vishu Mudliyar and Saranraj Mudliyar were involved in the theft. Speaking to mid-day, a senior inspector of MRA police station, said, "As soon as we got the information, we arrested the duo. We are trying to find out whether they are involved in other cases or not."

