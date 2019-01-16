Mumbai Crime: Taxi driver and gang molest female traffic cop, assault colleague

crime

After violating the traffic rule, the taxi driver turned near Paradise cinema. When the on-duty traffic constable asked the taxi driver to stop, he got into a heated argument with him

Two traffic police officers including a Woman Police Constable (WPC) of the Mahim division were assaulted by a taxi driver and his five other members of his gang near Paradise cinema on Monday evening around 6 pm.

"After violating the traffic rule, a taxi driver took a right turn at Paradise cinema. When the on-duty traffic constable, Gyaneshwar Meshram (45), asked the taxi driver to halt the vehicle, he got into a heated argument with the constable and later drove towards Senapati Bapat Marg,” said the source.

After 30 minutes, the taxi driver - who is believed to be residing in the nearby area – returned with four to five boys and started to manhandle Meshram. “An on-duty lady constable, who was standing next to Meshram, jumped to rescue her colleague but the angry taxi man and his boys also manhandled and molested her,” said the source.

The sources at Mahim traffic division told mid-day that the fight lasted for around 30 seconds and both the on-duty traffic personnel were grounded, punched and booted by the taxi driver and his goons.

“They all fled immediately after people began to gather around at the spot,” said a source at Mahim police station.

The control room was informed and an additional police force was deployed at the spot. They were taken to the nearby Bhabha hospital for immediate medical assistance. Their condition is said to be stable, said the source.

A case under sections 354 (molestation) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) has been registered at Mahim police station.

A day after the incident, the taxi driver, Ibrahim Shaikh (46) - resident of Nayanagar area of Mahim, was arrested.

“We have arrested the main culprit Ibrahim Shaikh. His boys are yet to be arrested. We are conducting raids at their houses. Soon they will also be arrested,” said Kailash S. Chavan, senior inspector of Mahim police station.

