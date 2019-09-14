Mumbai Crime: Taxi driver held for harassing MP Supriya Sule in Dadar

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday arrested a taxi driver for allegedly harassing NCP leader and parliamentarian Supriya Sule. On Thursday morning, the accused entered a train at Dadar railway station and allegedly pestered her to board his vehicle.

Kuljit Singh Malhotra (in pic) also took selfie with the politician despite her constant refusal. "She had reached Dadar station by Devagiri Express on Thursday morning. The incident took place at platform number 1. We have apprehended Malhotra, and booked him under Sections 147 (trespass), 145b (committing any nuisance or act of indecency) and 159 (disobedience of drivers) of the Railways Act," said an RPF officer.

Meanwhile, a Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer told mid-day that they are in the process of cancelling his license and badge.

The RPF and the RTO took action against the driver after Sule posted about the incident on Twitter.

"Witnessed a strange experience at Dadar station. A man by the name of Kuljit Singh Malhotra entered the train and was touting for Taxi service. Despite a refusal twice he blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for the photo," read one of Sule's tweets.

"Kindly Look into the matter so that passengers don't have to experience such incidents again. If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airports, and only at designated taxi stand," she added.

Malhotra has also been fined Rs 860 for various offences.

