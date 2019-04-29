Mumbai Crime: Teen slashed with knife, looted of Rs 7k, cell

national

Dharmesh Sharma lodged a complaint with the GRP before going to Bihar

A teenager lost his hard-earned money that he was taking home to Bihar, when four to five people looted it. The accused, one of whom attacked him with a knife are at large, and he feels it is God's grace that he is alive and with his family.

Dharmesh Sharma, 19, a resident of Kalyan, works as a JCB operator. According to Sharma, on April 23, he wanted to go to Bihar by a train which starts from Kalyan railway station. At the inquiry window he was told it would arrive at 11 pm.

A person standing nearby claimed he was also going to Bihar and took him to platform 6. Later the man told him the train would start from Kurla (LTT) and after convincing him, took him there on the pretext of better seats.

But at Kurla the accused took him to an isolated spot, and threatening him with a knife, asked him for his valuables. "I pushed him and started running away. But he attacked me with the knife," alleged Sharma.

Soon, the man was joined by four-five more men who stole Rs 7,000 from Sharma, and his mobile. Senior Inspector Kalyan GRP, A Bartakke said, "We have registered the offence. We waiting for Sharma, so we can get details on the suspects' appearance etc."

