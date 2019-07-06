Mumbai crime: Teen surrenders after running over 74-year old on Sion-Trombay road

crime

The victim, Vallabhdas Gandhi was taken to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival

A 74-year old man lost his life after being knocked down by a car on Sion-Trombay road in Chunabhatti on Wednesday afternoon while he was crossing the road.

The driver, V Mandal was a college student, 19 and surrendered himself to the police after helping the victim.

Senior police inspector at Chunabhatti police station, Madhav More told Hindustan Times, "The incident took place around 2.30pm. Gandhi had crossed the northbound stretch of the road and climbed on to the divider. He then jumped from there on to the south-bound stretch, while two cars were approaching in his direction. He survived the impact of being hit by the first car, but the second car knocked him down."

He added, "Gandhi was a Ghatkopar resident and worked in the plumbing business."

Mandal had gone to have lunch in Chembur and was on his way back home in Thakur village when the accident occurred.

"Crossing such roads is dangerous at cars to move at a high speed. People must consider using pedestrian bridges," said More.

