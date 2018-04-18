Mumbai Crime: Teenager held for molesting woman at CSMT

The accused has been identified as Dharmesh Parihar, 19, who works as a security guard with a private firm



CSMT Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a teenager for molesting a woman at the crowded railway station during peak hours on Monday. The accused has been identified as Dharmesh Parihar, 19, who works as a security guard with a private firm.

Senior inspector CSMT GRP, SD Shinde, told mid-day, "The incident occurred on Monday at around 7 pm when the woman, who is a resident of Panvel, was waiting for a train at CSMT. Two of four youngsters standing nearby touched her inappropriately."

The 25-year-old woman who works in the public relations department of a private firm, in her statement to the police, said she was waiting for a train when two men molested her. She caught hold of one of the accused while his three associates managed to escape. According to her, the other three were also part of the crime, and they too have been booked by the cops.

All the four accused have been booked under charges of molestation, while the accused who was arrested was produced before a court and remanded in police custody. Police are now scanning CCTV footage from the cameras installed on platform number one and two to identify the accused.

