Mumbai crime: Thane man thrashed by NCP minister's supporters

The man alleged that he was beaten up with sticks and a rod at Awhad's residence

A 40-year-old Thane resident was allegedly thrashed by the supporters of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad for posting abusive comments against the minister on social media. Awhad, who had opposed Prime Minister Modi's appeal to switch off lights on Sunday, was criticised on social media by many. The Thane man, however, allegedly went on to post objectionable photographs of Awhad after which the politician's supporters visited his home with two constables and took him to the minister's residence where he was allegedly thrashed.

According to the complainant, Awhad called the call for 'lights-off' "foolishness" in a TV debate. After watching it, the Thane man, a civil engineer, in his social media post called Awhad a fool and shared some objectionable photographs of the minister in another social media post.

The complainant Anant Karmuse told mid-day that on April 5, around 11.55 pm, three people along with two constables "came to my house and asked me to come to the police station for an FIR registered against me, but they took me to Awhad's residence where I was being beaten up with sticks and a rod in his presence."

Karmuse said, "I posted some comments on Facebook and Twitter as he called us fools for supporting our PM in a TV debate so I posted a photograph calling him a fool after the entire country came out in support of Modi."

'Warned for two years'

The police have registered an FIR at Vartak Nagar Police Station against unknown persons and another complaint against Karmuse for posting abusive photographs of Awhad.

Awhad did not respond to mid-day's calls and messages but people close to him said, "The person was making abusive and inflammatory comments against Awhad and his family for two years. The supporters had warned him a number of times but the recent photographs were very objectionable."

Thane Police DCP Avinash Ambure remained unavailable for comment.

April 5

Day the incident took place

