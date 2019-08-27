Mumbai Crime: Three held for trying to smuggle in 3.9 kg gold

mumbai

The AIU has recovered 3.9 kg gold worth Rs 1.17 crore from the trio, which was concealed inside the trolley bag in the form of wires

The gold was in the metal handles

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs arrested three people who arrived from Bangkok on Sunday after they were found to be smuggling gold. The AIU has recovered 3.9kg gold worth Rs 1.17 crore from the trio, which was concealed inside the trolley bag in the form of wires.

According to Customs officers, on the basis of suspicion, the accused were stopped for checking. During frisking, the officers didn't find anything, but as there was specific information as well, their suitcases and trolley bags were examined thoroughly. During the checking it was found that the gold had been hidden inside the metallic rod of the suitcase in the form of wires.

"This was a very old modus operandi of gold smugglers, but this time the quantity was very high," an officer said. The total estimated value of the gold that had been seized under the Customs Act is Rs 1.17 crore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Divyesh Kumar, Mahul Kumar and one Sandeep (second name not known) all residents of Gujarat. "We are investigating the matter further," the officer added.

