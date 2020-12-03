Mumbai Crime: Three Nigerians held with cocaine worth Rs 22 lakhs

The special Squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone XI along with the Bangur Nagar police have caught three Nigerian nationals from Malad and Royal Palm area and have seized about 220 grams of cocaine worth over Rs 22 lakhs in last 24 hours.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Uche James (38) after he arrived to deliver the contraband at Link Road in Malad (west) on Wednesday, an official said.

Later, based on information from James, two other accused Emeka Cyprian and Chukwu Joseph were also nabbed from Aarey Colony in Goregaon on Thursday, he said.

The police have recovered over 200 gm of cocaine worth over Rs 22 lakh from the trio, who were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies and Samiullah Khan)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever