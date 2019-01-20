Mumbai Crime: Three school boys beat 'bully', send video to his father

crime

The Borivli businessman received a video on WhatsApp on January 12 where his son, who is a student of Class 10, was being abused and slapped by three fellow mates

A businessman from Borivali filed a complaint at MHB Colony Police station against three school boys who attacked his son. The businessman received a video on WhatsApp on January 12 where his son, who is a student of Class 10, was being abused and slapped by three fellow mates.

Since the accused were only 15-year olds, the police filed a non-cognisable offence against the boys and also informed their parents about it. The reason behind the boys thrashing his son was that he had allegedly bullied the other children in front of their classmates.

The police said that because of that, anger gripped the accused and they wanted to teach him a lesson. Times of India quoted an officer saying, "Last Saturday, they cornered him outside the school campus and took him behind a bus where they took turns to abuse and slap him. The video was recorded by one student and it was sent to the boy's father who asked us to take action against the boys."

The father said that he had learnt of the incident from his son and told the daily, "Whatever happened was not right. I did not want to take action against the boys, but had I not done so, they would've got a wrong signal. I lodged a complaint so that they will know the seriousness of this matter.

However, a senior inspector of the MHB Colony police station, Pandit Thakare said, "Names of three students were mentioned in the case. The boys were allowed to go after counselling." Although the incident took place outside of school, the school had taken required disciplinary action.

