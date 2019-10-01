Mumbai Crime: Tourist cab driver rapes ashram volunteer, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 28-year old tourist cab driver was allegedly arrested by Thane rural police on Saturday night for allegedly raping a volunteer at an ashram in Kalyan while she was returning to her house in Ulhasnagar.

The incident had taken place on June 23. The police got to know of clues about the accused after one of his friends told them during interrogation that he had accompanied him to the spot a day after the incident to pick up a wallet which he had forgotten.

As per the police, the 50-year old volunteer used to walk the way between her house and the ashram which is a distance of nearly 7 kms and pass through many isolated spots.

Senior police inspector of Titwala police station, Balaji Pandhare, said that on the day of the incident, the driver allegedly waylaid her at around 7 pm and pulled her into the bushes and raped her.

The woman was injured and traumatised when she went to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for medical help. The same day, Titwala police registered a case of rape, voluntary causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation. The area is not covered by CCTV and hence the police had to speak to several suspects and checked call records to look for the accused.

Pandhare told Mumbai Mirror, "After interrogating several villagers, Dhaba owners, slum dwellers and construction workers. we learnt from a man in Varap that he and his friend Lakhan Devkar from Pachva Mail had gone to collect his wallet from the spot mentioned by the police."

Devkar was picked from his house in Junnar in Pune district.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Man slashes 24-year-old boy's throat in broad daylight at Ulhasnagar

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.