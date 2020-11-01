Mumbai Crime: Traffic warden arrested for raping, impregnating minor girl on pretext of marriage

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a traffic warden for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl epeatedly since June and impregnating her. Police officials said that the incident came to light after the girl fell ill and her mother took her to a doctor.

The doctor informed the mother about her daughter's pregnancy, after which a complaint was filed at Aarey police station. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the victim's mother in her complaint said that the duo knew each other and the 20-year-old traffic warden raped the girl on the pretext of marrying her.

The Aarey police arrested the accused under sections 376 (2)(N) [commits rape repeatedly on the same woman] of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault),10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault), 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The case was later transferred to Versova police station as the incident took place at Lokhandwala.

