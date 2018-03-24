Mumbai Crime: Tuition teacher held for leaking SSC paper on WhatsApp

Cops were informed about the leak by the management of the Saint Jude high school. Vanita Shetty, an exam supervisor, said she'd found a student desperately looking at her mobile phone before the paper, and became suspicious of her



Another day and another SSC paper leak case has come to light. On Thursday, the Sakinaka police arrested two coaching classes teachers for leaking an information communication technology question paper on WhatsApp.

Cops were informed about the leak on Thursday afternoon by the management of the Saint Jude high school. Vanita Shetty, an exam supervisor, said she'd found a student desperately looking at her mobile phone before the paper, and became suspicious of her. When Shetty took her mobile phone away, she was shocked to see the question paper on it. She seized the phone and allowed the student to appear for the exam.

Received on WhatsApp

The student was questioned once the exam ended. She revealed the names of three more students who had received the same question paper on WhatsApp. The matter was reported to the school management and board officials and subsequently, police intervention was also sought.

The cops conducted a thorough inquiry with the students, which led them to nab one Firoz Yusuf Ansari, 42, who runs tuition classes for SSC and engineering students at Khairani Road in Sakinaka. After interrogating him, they arrested the other accused, Muzammil Iqbal Qazi, 27, a Mira Road based tuition teacher. They have been remanded in police custody till March 27.

Investigating further

Police sources added subsequent probe revealed the four teens found with the paper were Firoz's students and were appearing for their SSC papers in the private category. DCP N D Reddy said they will investigate further and find out the main accused in this case. The children will also be probed properly. The cops will also co-ordinate with police stations who have registered similar paper leak cases.

8 Amboli students sent to juvenile home

The Amboli police arrested four people who had leaked another SSC paper to students. Eight students caught with the leaked paper had appeared for the SSC exam under the private category. On Friday, all eight students were arrested after their exams got over. Police officer Daya Nayak said other students will also be inquired since SSC exams are over.

